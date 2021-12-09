Big Sky Winter Fest kicks off inaugural celebration

By Mira Brody EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – A skier, towrope in hand being pulled by a rider atop a galloping horse, maneuvers a brightly-colored ski gate and launches over a jump. The surrounding crowd cheers as the skier, rider and horse make it to the finish line. This adrenaline-fueled winter sport is skijoring, one of many events that will make up the inaugural Big Sky Winter Fest, produced by Outlaw Partners.

Winter Fest will take place Feb. 3 through 6. In addition to skijoring, events also include Viking Races, the Frozen Foot Fun Run, a Community Street Dance, Retro Movie Night and the Winter Fest Ice Sculpture Competition. Big Sky Ski Education Foundation is the charitable partner with Winter Fest, helping to raise money for their ski programs.

Winter Fest will host the second season of the Viking Race, a community Nordic ski race series that takes place on the Big Sky Meadow ski trails, starting at the Big Sky Nordic Center and Bunker Grill. The races will be open to all and include 1K, 3K and 5K options. Each of the races will offer a different format ranging from interval time trials to a four-person relay race. The Viking Race serves as a fundraiser for BSSEF’s Nordic Program.

Skijoring is a game of adrenaline. The Best of the West Big Sky Skijoring Association competition will take place Feb. 5 and 6. Spectator tickets are $15 per day or $25 for both days, with a VIP ticketed section at $75, $140 for both days. 12 and under free. Calcutta will take place Saturday night at 6 p.m. in Town Center Plaza and the awards ceremony will take place Sunday at 5 p.m.

The Frozen Foot Run is a fun run put on by the Big Sky Community Organization and starts at the new BASE Community Center. Events will include a Little Foot Fun Run around Len Hill Park for ages 5-12, and a Big Foot 5K around Town Center. Dress in festive, functional winter flare to participate in the costume contest.

Other Winter Fest events include a Retro Movie night on Friday, Feb. 4 from 6-7:30 p.m. at The Independent in Town Center, featuring local ski legends Scot Schmidt and Dan Eagan, the Winter Fest Ice Sculpture demonstration and competition in Town Center Plaza on Feb. 4 at 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 5 at 9:00 a.m., and a Community Street Dance on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. featuring the band FORESTER.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit outlaw.partners/winterfest.

Special thanks to our sponsors for making Winter Fest a reality: 406 Agave Premium Tequila, American Bank, Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, Outlaw Partners, SnowBiz, The Big Sky Real Estate Co., Big Sky Ski Education Foundation, Lone Mountain Land Company, Visit Big Sky, Lone Mountain Ranch, RegenMarket, Hey Bear, FlowCode, L&K Real Estate, Big Sky Resort and LPC.