Big Sky’s American Legion continues to give back

Post 99 creates a cycle of support amongst local businesses and frontline workers

By Finley Timon EDITORIAL INTERN

For two years, the American Legion and Sons of the Legion at Post 99 have supported frontline workers and first responders in the Big Sky community by purchasing gift certificates from local businesses and giving them to those workers to express their gratitude.

Since the Legion’s official start in Big Sky in 1990, the group has created multiple community outreach programs. In a phone call to EBS, Legion member Capt. Jack Hudspeth explained those include maintenance of the white crosses marking highway fatalities, two quarterly drawings of $1000 for rent assistance—matched by Broken Spoke owner Anderson Wallace—and random gifts of $300 to Big Sky School District employees—matched by Big Sky Build.

Hudspeth mentioned the offseason bingo that has been an ongoing tradition for the Legion. This month, the group extended its reach by purchasing gift certificates from local businesses who have donated bingo prizes in the past. This gesture aimed to support frontline workers and first responders serving the community. With an emphasis on giving back, the Legion sought to show their appreciation to businesses that had been loyal supporters, while fostering a stronger sense of community and commerce.

Hudspeth shared his perspective in a conversation with EBS.

“You don’t always want to just take from businesses, you think, well, let’s give back a little,” he said.

As part of the effort to give back, the Legion gave certificates to 134 local employees: 50 Big Sky Medical Center hospital workers, 35 members of the Big Sky Fire Department, 10 workers at the Big Sky Post Office, 13 employees from 3 Rivers Communications, 10 workers at the Big Sky County Water and Sewer District, and five employees at the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department.

Christina Bitner, manager of the Big Sky Post Office, receives 10 gift certificates from Capt. Jack Hudspeth for post office employees. COURTESY OF JACK HUDSPETH

The Legion’s idea behind this initiative is to express their appreciation to businesses and give back to the community. It began when the COVID pandemic hit and businesses needed support. During that time, the Legion distributed gift certificates not only to first responders but also to bank and grocery store employees, amounting to $1,500 in total.

The success of the first initiative encouraged Post 99 to continue supporting local businesses.

“We buy [gift cards] and give them to people, then they go in there and maybe take another person with them,” Hudspeth said. He added their hope is that the gift certificates will not only benefit the recipients but also “help with commerce.”

Kirk Dige (left photo), a director of 3 Rivers Communications, receives 13 gift certificates for 3 Rivers employees. Kelly Reynolds (right photo), head of nursing at Big Sky Medical Center, receiving 50 gift certificates from Legion members Jamie Mathis and Jack Hudspeth. COURTESY OF JACK HUDSPETH

Additionally, Hudspeth said Post 99 is looking to involve more veterans in their activities and is open to welcoming new members. The Legion will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. at The Waypoint.

The Legion will continue hosting offseason bingo at The Riverhouse on Tuesday nights, starting back up in the fall.