Big Sky’s growing co-ed hockey program to open registration Oct. 29

High school seniors reflect on their last season of hockey in Big Sky

By Leslie Kilgore EBS CONTRIBUTOR

With winter arriving in Big Sky this week, there’s much to look forward to around the community. For several high school seniors, that includes their final year of competitive hockey. With the season commencing soon, the players and coaches are looking forward to seeing the Big Sky Skating and Hockey Association grow even more this year.

“Big Sky hockey is a pretty amazing chance to fall in love with the game,” said Joseph McFadden, hockey director for BSSHA. “We live in an amazing place where some really kind people donate money, time and knowledge to get anyone on the ice for a very reasonable price.”

COURTESY OF JOSEPH MCFADDEN

McFadden said his seniors are exemplary athletes and community members and hopes the younger players learn from their development and dedication shown over the past few years.

McFadden mentioned that two seniors, Charlie Sue Dreisbach and Keelan Grupe have really led the charge in obtaining more games for the team and becoming an affiliate of Montana Amateur Hockey Association.

Senior Keelan Grupe. COURTESY OF JOSEPH MCFADDEN

Dreisbach took it upon herself to start a 3v3 team so that she could play more games before the team started hosting and traveling to tournaments. Other seniors on the team also started their own 3v3 team so they too could play more.

“It’s really fantastic to see them all fall in love with the game,” McFadden said.

As a coach and player this season, Dreisbach looks forward to skating with all age groups so that she can impact younger kids and encourage them to continue playing.

“Hockey in Big Sky has brought so much to my life,” Dreisbach said. “I have played since I was five years old, and it’s always been a great way to get outside in the freezing temperatures and share unforgettable experiences with truly passionate players. It takes a lot to skate in our weather.”

Keelan Grupe’s favorite thing about playing hockey in Big Sky is traveling and seeing new places, while also meeting other players from across the state.

“My favorite memory is going to the Helena House Tournament this past March and scoring the game-tying goal with 30 seconds left in the championship game,” Grupe said. “We ended up losing in an overtime shootout, but it was against the team we [beat] the previous year. It was a great lesson in sportsmanship.”

Both Dreisbach and Grupe hope to pursue hockey in college and said that BSSHA has been an integral part in helping them achieve their goals in the sport.

Aiden Germain, also a senior, does not plan on playing competitively after high school, but is very much looking forward to his last year on the Big Sky team.

“I’m really excited to play my last few games of hockey, and I’m also really excited to see the growth of the program,” Germain said.

Senior Drew DiTullio. COURTESY OF JOSEPH MCFADDEN

Drew DiTullio has been a part of the program since she was eight. She’s also a competitive ski racer who hopes to race in college next year. Big Sky Hockey was one of her first introductions to being a part of a team sport.

“Throughout the years, the program has helped me develop resilience through the many cold and snowy practices,” DiTullio said. “I’ve also experienced the true community building premises around hockey, as I have witnessed countless people from town coming together to help develop the program and rink to its current state.”

Coach McFadden said he is grateful for the dedicated coaches who have brought a lot to the rink to help this group of seniors grow, and said their efforts have really paid off over the years in the players’ development and skills.

“It’s nice to see young players grow into great humans and fantastic community members,” McFadden said. “I look forward to seeing it continue through BSSHA in the future.”

Hockey registration and “Gear Fitting Night” takes place on Sunday, Oct. 29 at BASE and registration will continue online until December when the rink opens. McFadden wants to remind community members that players must register with USA Hockey and bring their registration number when signing up at BASE this weekend.

More information is available on the BSSHA Facebook page.