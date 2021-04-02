Big Sky’s top properties of spring

Spring has sprung in beautiful Big Sky, Montana, which means flowers and trees are budding, the robins are singing and the weather is perfect for an afternoon on the porch to view the snow-capped mountain peaks. Why not do so in your own home? Big Sky is waiting for you and your family. Peruse Big Sky’s top Legacy Properties brought to you by Pure West Christies. Each property comes with your own slice of a mountain view.

48050 & 48121 Gallatin Road (Gallatin Spring Creek Ranch)

Mary Wheeler | 406.539.1745 | mwheelerbigsky@gmail.com

$9,500,000

31.6± acres

2,100± feet of Gallatin River Frontage

Gallatin river front legacy property does not come available very often, and this premier property is simply stunning! The Gallatin Spring Creek Ranch encompasses 31+ acres on the Gallatin River just north of the entrance to Big Sky, MT. Featuring two spring creeks, lush river bottom and a sizeable private pond, this is a 1st-class sporting property, ideal for the fly fishermen and outdoorsmen. Boasting approximately 2,100 feet of pristine Gallatin River frontage, this magnificent property offers stunning views with abundant wildlife. Build your ultimate dream home here or a family compound. Fish on the river and practice your casting skills on the pond where resident swans raise their young. Hiking is out the door and additional trails are nearby. Five minutes from the Town Center, 15 minutes from skiing at the Big Sky Resort, and 40 minutes from Bozeman, the airport or Yellowstone National Park. Arrange a private showing of this exclusive land offering and experience Big Sky from an exceptional perspective.

47 Saddle Horn

Sandy Revisky | 406.539.6316 | sandy@ownbigsky.com

$9,250,000

7 bedrooms

10 bathrooms

8,686± SF

1.07± acres

This grand and impressive custom residence in Moonlight Basin’s Diamond Hitch community offers seven bedrooms, and 10 bathrooms (eight full and two, half baths) in 8,686 square feet of livable space. The home boasts fantastic ski access and provides the unique ability to ski to the base of Big Sky’s Mountain Village along the Bozeman Trail. The home includes three living rooms, a large dining room, a spacious chef’s kitchen, a home theater room, a home gym, two bunk rooms, a main level master bedroom with a fireplace, an upper-level master bedroom with a separate sitting area and a fireplace, three additional large bedrooms, and one of the best game rooms in Big Sky! With views out to the Spanish Peaks, this gorgeous resort property has custom woodworking throughout, large timbers, high-end finishes, a new eight-person hot tub, a new roof, and is sold fully furnished and turnkey. The residence is also a very popular and successful vacation rental home.

2033 Ousel Falls Road

Lynn Milligan | 406.581.2848 | lynnebrush@gmail.com

$5,715,000

20.78± acres

Can accommodate short take-off and landing aircraft.

1923 Presidential Grant Homestead Property! Located near Big Sky Ski and Summer Resort’s Town Center, along the road to Spanish Peaks Mountain Club and the Yellowstone Club, this is truly a one-of-a-kind opportunity. The superb location is just a few minutes’ drive to Big Sky’s Meadow and Mountain Villages and less than 1/5th of a mile from the Ousel Falls trailhead. On the western end of the property, there is a small seasonal stream and a beautiful open meadow on the 20.779-acre parcel will accommodate your short take-off & landing aircraft.