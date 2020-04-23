Billings airport boasts more flights than NYC’s JFK, Newark, LaGuardia airports

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 4/23/20

In times of feast, there is no question as to why New York City’s John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International and LaGuardia airports are among the busiest in North America, if not the world, as the trio services the U.S.’s largest (by population) and most-productive (in terms of GDP) city. The fact that NYC boasts three airports, in and of itself, should prove how serviced the area is for both inbound and outbound flights, receiving domestic and international (save LaGuardia) flights in massive quantities. However, due to collapsing demand as COVID-19 ravages the tri-state region—New York, Connecticut and New Jersey—the trio’s outbound flights have been eclipsed by even that of humble Billings Logan International Airport, reports NBC New York. According to data compiled by JetTrip, on April 21, Billings Logan International, Newark Liberty International and John F. Kennedy International serviced 77, 72 and 70 departing flights, respectively. JFK was ranked No. 50 in U.S./Canadian airports for departures, Newark No. 48 and Billings No. 45. LaGuardia didn’t even make the cut. Those figures represent a 16, 89 and 88 percent drop from March 10 figures. Good for Billings, we guess?