Bison injures woman in Yellowstone

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 6/22/21

On Sunday, June 20, a woman was injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park. The woman was hiking at the northern end of the park when she encountered the bison. Not many details are known, but she was flown to Idaho Falls for treatment. Park officials are expecting one of the busiest summers on record in Yellowstone and remind visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from large animals and at least 100 yards away from wolves and bears.