Bison run past Bobcats in FCS National Championship

MSU SPORTS INFORMATION

FRISCO, Texas – North Dakota State was stout in the run game rushing for 380 yards while keeping Montana State out of the end zone for 55 minutes en route to a 38-10 victory over the Bobcats on Saturday, Jan. 8, in the FCS National Championship game at Toyota Stadium.



The Bobcats received the opening kickoff and marched down the field 37 yards into NDSU territory behind the efforts of quarterback Tommy Mellott . However, Mellott sustained an injury at the end of the drive and Montana State was forced to punt. The Bobcat freshman signal caller wouldn’t see the field again.



NDSU rattled off an opening drive of 80 yards, followed by back-to-back possessions that covered 75 yards, to jump out to a 21-0 advantage. The Bison extended their lead to 28-0 by halftime.