Black bear crashes campsite, killed

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/15/20

On the evening of July 6, an adult female black bear entered a backcountry campsite near Hellroaring trailhead occupied by five backpackers as they were gathered around their tents, according to a National Park Service statement. The bear approached a woman, bit her on the arm and head, then “nipped at the hand” of a child, the press release said. When rangers arrived on horseback, the bear was eating the group’s food and based on its behavior, park officials deemed it necessary to put the bear down. “In Yellowstone, injuries to humans by black bears are very rare, and occur about once in every seven years,” the statement said.

“The risk of being injured by a black bear while in backcountry campsites in Yellowstone National Park is approximately 1 in 850,000 overnight stays,” said Yellowstone Bear Management Biologist Kerry Gunther. “Although the risk is low, the park recommends that backcountry campers carry bear spray while hiking and when in camp. Hang food from the food pole at all times except when cooking or eating.”