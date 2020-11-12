Black Diamond opening new retail location in Town Center

By Gabrielle Gasser EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Outdoor gear powerhouse Black Diamond Equipment is prepared to open its fourth retail location in the U.S. on Nov. 13, and the first one outside of Utah. Its home: right here in Big Sky.



A leading outdoor retailer specializing in equipment for climbing and skiing, BD doesn’t offer many retail locations since they are typically a wholesale business. Recently, the company has been looking to expand further into direct consumer sales, hence, the new retail location.

The company’s locations are proximal to key markets where its loyal clientele find the rock, snow and mountains that keep them going, in Utah, and now, Montana.

“We chose Big Sky as the newest location for a BD storefront because it plays host to a vibrant group of outdoor enthusiasts who already identify with our brand,” said Devin Battersby, Black Diamond Equipment’s director of retail. “We look forward to serving the community with monthly events, athlete lectures, equipment demos, special presentations and our own product launches.”

BD’s retail model is slightly different from traditional retailers, with each store they open uniquely tailored to the community that it is located in.

For example, the BD store in Park City, Utah, has a full-service ski shop as well as a “Beta Cave,” where customers can take gear and learn how to use it.

The company has not decided yet what the community specific aspect of the Big Sky store will be, but they hope to become a staple for outdoor enthusiasts in the community.

“Our retail presence in Big Sky marks the beginning of an opportunity for Black Diamond to partner, collaborate and serve as a hub to Big Sky’s community of climbers, skiers, snowboarders and mountain adventurers,” stated Jason Klein, manager of the Black Diamond Equipment Big Sky retail store.

The store officially opens on Nov. 13 at 10 a.m., and keep an eye out: Parking Costain, a BD athlete based in Big Sky who last year won the coveted “Kings and Queens of Corbet’s” competition in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, may stop by the opening.

The opening will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and while BD wants people to visit the retail location, they will not be holding big events yet, so as not to draw too much of a crowd.

The Big Sky BD store will be located near the Big Sky Town Center, next to Sky Boutique. The new Big Sky location will carry a variety of BD products with a focus on its seasonal collections including equipment and apparel for climbing, backcountry skiing, snow safety and mountain running