Bobcat fans encouraged to “Pack the Place in Pink” for Nov. 4 football game

By MSU News Service

Montana State University will continue its annual “Pack the Place in Pink” tradition to promote breast cancer awareness on Nov. 4 at the Bobcats’ home football game.

Fans are invited to purchase limited-edition apparel to wear during the game against Northern Arizona. The items for purchase include a pink short-sleeved shirt, pink crew neck sweatshirt, gray hooded sweatshirt and two styles of beanies that feature a special Pack the Place in Pink Bobcat logo.

Local businesses are encouraged to decorate with pink in the week leading up to the game to show support for breast cancer awareness.

Participating retailers will donate a portion of proceeds to Pack the Place in Pink, a Billings-based nonprofit that supports breast cancer patients in Montana by providing financial assistance. The organization was founded in 2007 by Vicki Heebner Carle, an MSU alumna and retired teacher. Carle, a two-time breast cancer survivor, played basketball for MSU in the 1980s and was inducted into the Bobcat Hall of Fame in 1996.

Carle said Pack the Place in Pink started in the Billings Skyview High School volleyball program, where she coached, and has since spread statewide because of loyal partners like MSU. The charity has given over $780,000 to Montana breast cancer patients, and Carle said the need for financial assistance increases each year.

“Montana State continues to partner with Pack the Place in Pink, and each year the Bobcat footprint in our charity gets larger,” Carle said. “As a lifelong Bobcat, I am honored and humbled by the continued kindness, dedication and support MSU provides. As we know, MSU is a fantastic neighbor to all and continues to be a shining star in the state.”

Pack the Place in Pink Bobcat merchandise is available at the MSU Bookstore in the Strand Union Building, at Bobcat Stadium and online at msubookstore.org. It will also be sold at Universal Athletic locations in Bozeman, Billings, Butte, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell and online at shop.msubobcats.com.

Contact: Amy Kanuch, University Communications, 406-994-7462 or amy.kanuch@montana.edu