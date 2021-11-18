Bobcats face Grizzlies for 120th Brawl of the Wild

EBS STAFF

The Brawl of the Wild trophy is given to the winner of the annual football game that pits rivals Montana Grizzlies against Montana State Bobcats. The trophy currently resides in Bozeman after the Bobcats 2019 win over the Grizzlies. OUTLAW PARTNERS PHOTO

MISSOULA – The Montana State University Bobcats football team will square off against the University of Montana Grizzlies on Saturday in one of the most iconic rivalries in the West. The Bobcats will travel to Washington-Grizzly stadium in Missoula to defend their four-year winning streak.

For the second straight Brawl of the Wild, both teams are ranked in the FCS Top 10, with Montana sitting at No. 7 and Montana State at No. 3. At the 2019 matchup, Montana ranked No. 3 and Montana State No. 8, but the Bobcats still came out on top in the Brawl, beating the Grizzlies mercilessly, 48-14.

Beginning in 1897, the rivalry is the 31st oldest among active rivalries in the NCAA Division I and of those is the 11th oldest west of the Mississippi River.

Though the Grizzlies lead the Bobcats in the rivalry 73-41-5, the Missoula-based team hasn’t seen a win since 2015.

Kick-off is at noon. Tickets for the Nov. 20 game are sold out, but here are TV stations and streaming services that will broadcast the game: