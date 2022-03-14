Bobcats put on their dancing shoes

Both the Montana State men’s and women’s basketball teams found out on Sunday evening where they will be headed for their respective first-round games of the 2022 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships.

The Montana State (27-7) men earned a No. 14 seed and will face No. 3 Texas Tech (25-9) at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, March 18 in San Diego, California, at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The game will be aired live on TNT.



The Red Raiders are making their fourth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament and 19th appearance overall. Tech’s run of four appearances in a row is a program record and comes with successful trips to the 2018 Elite 8, 2019 NCAA National Championship Final and the 2021 Second Round.



“It’s awesome to be able to play against an unbelievable Texas Tech team,” said MSU head men’s coach Danny Sprinkle. “We know they’re going to guard; we know they’re going to be a tough opponent; we’re just going to have to go in trying to keep playing better. It’s that time of year when players play. That’s why we’ve been playing well, these guys have been making plays.”



The No. 16 Montana State (22-12) women will face the defending national champion, Stanford (28-3), who recently claimed the Pac-12 Conference tournament championship and enters the NCAA championship as the No. 1 seed in the Spokane Region having won 20 straight games that began after the Cardinal dropped a 65-61 decision at South Carolina on Dec. 21.



“We’re excited to be going to California, and who gets to say they’re playing Stanford?” said Ellen Kreighbaum Women’s Head Coach Tricia Binford. “They are the epitome of one of the top programs in the country and we’re excited for the opportunity. We punched our ticket and we’re going to go give them everything we have.”



The game is slated for Friday, March 18 at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California. Tipoff time has been set for 8 p.m. Every game of the women’s tournament will air on ESPN platforms, and they can be streamed through the ESPN app and WatchESPN.



More information regarding the men’s and women’s tournaments, along with ticket information will be coming soon. Keep checking msubobcats.com for the latest updates on Bobcat basketball.