Body of hiker recovered in Glacier

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 9/7/21

The body of a missing hiker was recovered in Glacier National Park on Sept. 6. Jennifer Lee Coleman, 34, of Richmond, Virginia, was reported missing on Sept. 1 after she failed to return from a solo hike. More than 50 search personnel were involved, covering the area where her vehicle was left near Logan Pass. She was found in a rugged area near the Continental Divide and her cause of death has not yet been determined.