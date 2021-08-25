Body of missing hiker found in Beartooths

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/25/21

The body of a missing hiker was found in the Beartooth Mountains on Aug. 22 by first responders, who were contacted after a group of hikers spotted some of her gear on Aug. 21. Tatum Morell, 23, was a student at Montana State University and an experienced hiker, according to her family. She set out solo to bag five of the range’s tallest peaks and was last heard from on July 1 when she contacted her family through her Garmin InReach. Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan told the Billings Gazettethat he believes she may have been caught in a rock slide and was unable to use her Garmin to contact help at the time.