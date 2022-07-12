BoomBox brings ‘electronic fusion’ to Community Street Dance

Local DJ duo Take a Chance and Jenn N Juice to open

The Community Street Dance is produced by Outlaw Partners. Outlaw Partners is the publisher of Explore Big Sky.

By Leonora Willett EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

BIG SKY — Electronic rock duo BoomBox will take the stage at the Community Street Dance on July 15 for its second performance ever in Big Sky.

The duo is comprised of brothers Zion Godchaux and Kinsman MacKay, who’ve been playing together as BoomBox since 2019.

Godchaux said BoomBox draws inspiration from many genres of music, including blues, funk, house, rock and soul.

BoomBox and BackBeat Brass. PHOTO COURTESY OF KEITH STEVENSON

“It’s an electronic fusion of live guitar and vocals over dance beats,” Godchaux explained. “We are products of all the music we have listened to over the years … All different kinds of music.”

Godchaux grew up in San Francisco, California and moved to Alabama where in 2004 he met fellow DJ and producer Russ Randolph. The two worked together for more than 11 years and produced four albums. Randolph left the group to pursue his own DJ project.

For decades Godchaux found inspiration through playing music with his brother, and MacKay later joined BoomBox.

“There’s a special kind of chemistry between two brothers playing music together,” Godchaux said on BoomBox’s website. “Since 2003 we’d get together and make tracks just for fun, and realized we had a strong connection in the studio.”

Since its official formation, BoomBox has played at a wide variety of events and venues including Electric Forest, Hangout Festival, High Sierra Music Festival and Red Rocks.

Godchaux said he and MacKay aim to provide a welcoming and fun environment for all concert goers. With its unique combination of genres, BoomBox performs music that appeals to a broad audience.

“We like to think we can make any crowd feel good regardless of age or origin,” he said.

BoomBox will be joined at the street dance by The Backbeat Brass, a group of trumpet and horn artists.

BoomBox is currently working on a new album which will be released in the near future.

Local DJ duo Take a Chance and Jenn N Juice will take the stage before BoomBox. The two hometown DJs are well-known for bringing fun, upbeat dance music to the Big Sky area, from aprés ski parties to bigger shows in Town Center.

The Big Sky Street Dance will start 9 p.m. in Len Hill Park following the Big Sky Community Rodeo. The street dance is free and open to the public.