Bozeman Airport reaches most nonstop flights

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 3/26/21

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport this week announced the addition of services by Delta, Southwest and United for the summer 2021 season, including Montana’s first nonstop flights to Washington D.C. Delta Air Lines will bring new flights to New York-JFK three times a week starting May 7 through Sept. 6, daily service from Los Angeles-LAX starting May 5 through Sept. 6 and to Seattle-SEA from May 28 through Sept. 6. Southwest Airlines will introduce weekend service to Dallas-DAL, Chicago – Midway-MDW and Phoenix-PHX from June 6 through Aug. 15. United Airlines will introduce daily service from Washington D.C. (IAD) from July 1 through Sept. 6. These additions bring Bozeman Airport’s nonstop service offerings to 29 destinations this summer, the most ever.