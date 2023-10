EBS STAFF

Bozeman city commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy has resigned from her seat, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

Pomeroy was diagnosed with cancer this past summer and a GoFundMe campaign aimed to raise money for treatment, support and a trip to her birth country, Korea. Pomeroy also owns I-HO’s Korean Grill in downtown Bozeman.

