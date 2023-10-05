Celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day at Peets Hill 

EBS STAFF

The Gallatin Valley Land Trust will celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Oct. 9 by sharing a soon-to-be-done Medicine wheel and Mountain Range Finder on Peets Hill.

The space will be blessed and after, a celebration will follow including a drum circle, Round Dance, interactive teepee display and speeches.

“The new Medicine Wheel and Mountain Range Finder are designed to connect people to place—helping us all deepen our understanding of this beloved landscape through history and geography,” the release stated.

Several speakers will share their words: Bozeman mayor Cindy Andrus, Blackfeet tribe Niitsitapi members Darnell and Smokey Rides at the Door, Dr. Shane Doyle, Apsáalooke (Crow), and founders of Montana Indigenous Peoples’ Day Ben Pease and Marsha Small.

The wheel is located at the southern end of Peets Hill.