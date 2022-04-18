Bozeman Doc Series and Devolution Films presents ‘River’

EMERSON CENTER FOR THE ARTS & CULTURE

BOZEMAN – On Thursday, April 21, at 7 p.m. at the Emerson, the Bozeman Doc Series is excited to present the Montana premiere of the new documentary, “River,” from award-winning filmmaker Jennifer Peedom.

The screening will be preceded at 6:00 p.m. by a reception in the Emerson ballroom with food and drink, as well as Earth Day information and opportunities from event sponsors Gallatin Valley Earth Day, The Nature Conservancy, Western Sustainability Exchange, Gallatin Watershed Council, The Greater Yellowstone Coalition and Broken Ground Permaculture. The reception will also feature our annual Bozeman Doc Series silent auction with items from sponsors such as Red Tractor Pizza, The Lark, Reintegrative Massage and many more.

Throughout history, rivers have shaped our landscapes and our journeys, flowed through our cultures and dreams. “River”takes its audience on a journey through space and time: spanning six continents, and drawing on extraordinary contemporary cinematography, including satellite filming, the film shows rivers on scales and from perspectives never seen before. Its union of image, music and sparse, poetic script create a film that is both dream-like and powerful, honoring the wildness of rivers but also recognizing their vulnerability.

Filmed in 39 countries, “River” is a cinematic and musical odyssey that explores the remarkable relationship between humans and rivers written by acclaimed author Robert Macfarlane, with music by Richard Tognetti and the Australian Chamber Orchestra, and featuring music by Jonny Greenwood and Radiohead and narration by Willem Dafoe.

“River” world premiered at last fall’s prestigious Telluride Film Festival to widespread critical acclaim.

“Four Stars…Serenity, wonderment and worry mix in this awe-inspiring, musical tour of the Earth’s waterways. Jennifer Peedom and Joseph Nizeti’s sparklingly visual, Nat Geo-like tour of the world’s great waterways wants to dazzle us and shake us from our complacency – and it manages both in style.” – Time Out

“Spectacular…a hypnotic experience – and an audacious one – given the film’s stately pace and scorn for action…but it’s put together with such a finely tuned instinct for the sensuous power of the earth’s splendors that it’s very seductive.” – The Sydney Morning Herald

“Gorgeous and meditative…a mesmerizing call to arms as Peedom shows not only the beauty of our rivers but also how they function in the larger ecosystem…Utilizing gorgeous footage of these rivers to their maximum effect, “River” will make you rethink your relationship to the natural world.” – Collider

See the film’s trailer here.

Masks are now optional in the theater. Tickets are available at the door or before the show online at bozemandocseries.org, where you can also buy Season Passes and 7-film punch cards, learn more about the series, and view trailers for upcoming films. The series will continue every other Thursday through May.