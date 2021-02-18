Connect with us

News

Bozeman Health expands behavioral health services

Published

3 hours ago

on

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 2/18/21

Now, those in a state of immediate mental crisis can be admitted not to the Emergency Room, as is common, but to a room at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital that specializes in behavioral health emergencies. Thanks to $300,000 in CARES Act pandemic relief funds allocated by the city of Bozeman, Bozeman Health now has two established rooms intended for treating those in a behavioral health crisis, an urgent need identified in a recent community health assessment conducted by the hospital. Once a patient is admitted, staff will rule out medical issues, then stabilize the patient in one of the rooms. They’ll have the opportunity to speak with a peer specialist—someone who has experienced a similar situation—and establish a treatment plan until their next appointment. “Our goal is to really stabilize the crisis and get them to that next level of care,” Maureen Womack told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

february, 2021

Filter Events

No Events

Weather

Advertisements

X
X