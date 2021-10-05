Bozeman Health sets plans for inpatient psychiatric unit

Bozeman Health has announced plans to develop a 12-bed adult inpatient psychiatric unit at Deaconess Hospital in Bozeman. The proposed unit is estimated to cost $7 million with plans to open its doors in 2023, according to a Montana Free Press article.

Dr. Anne Thomas, medical director of behavioral health with Bozeman Health, said the bed count is based on an expectation of inpatient care to decrease as other preventative and outpatient mental health services continue to grow. “The emergency is now… We need the beds now,” Thomas told MTFP.

The announcement comes after wide community pressure and advocating for inpatient mental health care. Hospital savings will take care of the funding, and renovation and staff recruitment are slated to begin in 2022.