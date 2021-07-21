Bozeman Hospital offering COVID-19 vaccines at Music in the Mountains

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

BIG SKY – The Arts Council is pleased to be partnering with Bozeman Health this summer to help foster a healthy community. On July 22 and Aug. 5, Bozeman Health will bringing its mobile screening program to the Music in the Mountains concerts in the Big Sky Town Center, and will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines on site with no appointment needed.

Bozeman Health’s HealthCare Connections offers free health screenings, immunizations and services to adults across southwest Montana. Since its beginning, HealthCare Connections has served over 7,000 clients and performed over 24,000 screenings. It reaches people who might not otherwise receive such services. Sometimes, it’s a person who has not prioritized getting screened or immunized, but when it’s made available, they take advantage of the opportunity. Other times it might be someone who doesn’t have transportation or lives in a remote location where it’s not easy to access a healthcare facility.

This summer, HealthCare Connections is offering free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is needed. Stop by the big bus at the concerts in Big Sky on July 22 and Aug. 5!