Bozeman hospital receives five-star rating

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 5/3/21

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services last week awarded Deaconess Hospital its highest rating, five stars, for overall hospital quality for 2021 based on mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care. “This five-star rating and our success in providing, safe, quality care to every patient represents how our hospital and entire health system lives out our mission and our vision every day,” said John Hill, Bozeman Health president and CEO in a press release. “I’m especially proud of our care providers who, even in a continuing global pandemic, ensures every person that comes to us can do so assured of the expert, compassionate care they will receive. Our employees and providers are truly the ones who make Bozeman Health a nationally recognized organization and I’m thrilled with this recognition of quality and compassionate service to our patients.”