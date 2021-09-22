Bozeman Hospital receives help from 10 National Guardsmen

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 9/22/21

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climb and overwhelm hospitals across the state, Gov. Greg Gianforte is fulfilling requests for help from National Guardsmen. Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital is one of six Montana hospitals who have requested help for their COVID-19 response. The 70 Guardsmen sent by the governor will begin assisting hospitals this weekend and next weekend and will support staffing with non-medical ICU assistance, environmental services, patient data entry and COVID testing. Last week, the governor announced that 10 National Guardsmen would begin assisting Billings Clinic in its COVID-19 response on Wednesday, Sept. 15. “Joining doctors and nurses on the frontlines, the men and women of the Montana National Guard will provide critical supports to our hospitals as their systems are strained,” Gianforte said in a news release. “While these Guardsmen will help ease the heavy burden our frontline health workers face, the best long-term solution to this crisis is for Montanans to talk with their doctor or pharmacist and get vaccinated. While we will not mandate them, vaccines are safe, they work, and they can save your life. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the virus.”

Hospital requests for National Guard help are currently being fulfilled as follows: