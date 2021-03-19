Bozeman man charged in capitol insurrection

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 3/19/21

A Bozeman man has been charged with three counts for his involvement at the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Andrew Cavanaugh, 36, was identified after a video of him inside the Capitol was posted to the social media platform Parler. He was wearing a hat with the words “Tactical Citizen,” the name of his Belgrade company. Previous posts revealed that Cavanaugh had traveled to Washington D.C. to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally. He is the sixth Montanan facing charges related to the events of Jan. 6.