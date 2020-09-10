Bozeman mayor resigns

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/10/20

In a whirlwind week involving abuse allegations outlined in hundreds of documents and a Tuesday night meeting addressing his behavior while serving as Bozeman’s mayor, Chris Mehl resigned yesterday, Sept. 9. Cindy Andrus, who previously served a two-year tenure as mayor when Mehl was deputy mayor, was sworn in hours later at City Hall. The documents, which were acquired through a freedom of information request, reveal evidence of bullying and interference in city administration, actions that led former City Manager Andrea Surratt to accept another job offer because of alleged mistreatment.

“He has heart for our community and he works tirelessly for our community,” Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. “He has all the skills that leaders should have, he does, except those two: respecting others and treating other people with kindness.”