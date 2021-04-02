‘Bozeman, Montana’ set for the big screen

Town Crier “‘Briefs from the Region” (2) – 4/2/21

First came Paramount’s “Yellowstone.” Then came ABC’s “Big Sky.” Now a movie titled “Bozeman, Montana” is in the works, and will focus on the history of John Bozeman and the town’s role in the gold rush. The series will feature historian Jerry K. Williams and actor Richard Dreyfuss and although there have been no details about production or a release date yet, they hope to film much of it in the Gallatin Valley. Those looking for work as extras should keep their eyes peeled