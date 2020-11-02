Bozeman Police Department plans for safe Election Day

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

BOZEMAN – In anticipation of Election Day on Nov. 3 and we want the public to know that your local law enforcement agencies are prepared to ensure that everyone can vote safely.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Bozeman Police have been working closely with the Gallatin County Election Office and County Attorney Marty Lambert for weeks concerning drop-off locations and Election Day voting locations. We have been and will continue communicating with state and federal law enforcement, election officials and intelligence agencies.

As always, the GCSO and BPD will work together throughout the voting process. If you have information about something that could potentially disrupt the election process, please call at 582-2000 or 582-2100. For questions concerning how to vote, please visit GallatinVotes.com or call the Election Office at 582-3060.

We are confident our citizens will treat each other with kindness and respect, despite any differences—that’s the Montana way! Enjoy exercising your constitutional right to vote, and know that we, your local law enforcement, are always here to protect and serve.

Sheriff Brian M. Gootkin

Interim Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp