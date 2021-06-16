Bozeman Symphony kicks off summer season

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 6/16/21

After a quiet pandemic year, the Bozeman Symphony is excited to kick off their summer of classical music shows. Guest artists to look forward to include Karen Gomyo on violin, Demondrae Thurman on euphonium and Sidney Outlaw on baritone. The series also features a range of historic composers, such as: Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique, Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.

“The music featured this season are works that I have carried close to my heart since the beginning of my career,” said Music Director Norman Huynh. “Some of these works carried me through much of last year. Through this music, I found solace and joy, and I can’t wait to share that with our community.”