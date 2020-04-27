Bozeman Symphony to host livestream concert tour

BOZEMAN SYMPHONY

BOZEMAN – The Bozeman Symphony will present a Livestream House Concert Tour scheduled for Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. on the Symphony’s website at bozemansymphony.org. This performance is one way the organization is fulfilling its mission during the COVID-19 crisis.

The event is aimed to show appreciation to ticketholders who would have attended the final performance of the Symphony’s 2019-2020 concert season in May, thank individuals who donate to the Symphony as part of GiveBig Gallatin Valley and to express appreciation to those workers on the frontlines of this pandemic.

The event will feature the Symphony’s Executive Director, Emily Paris-Martin as she takes viewers on a house concert tour and presents musicians of the Bozeman Symphony. Included in the tour are Concertmaster Carrie Krause, principal clarinet Wendy Bickford, principal timpani Jeff Vick, the Bobcat Brass Trio and special guest Daren Small. Small was one of two soloists to be featured as part of the Symphony’s Te deum performance in early May. Each musician will join in a short discussion regarding unique aspects of the work they do in the community and their performing careers in addition to presenting musical selections of their choice.

“It speaks to the community here and how much this community loves its Symphony,” said Paris-Martin. “I greatly admire my colleagues of the Bozeman Symphony and everything they have been through and everything this community has been through over the past several weeks. The musicians know how music speaks to all of us, how healing it can be, they are really giving this their all. It has been a lifelong passion for all of them.”

In addition to being featured during this performance, Bickford has been offering online lessons for students and presenting free daily warm-ups and weekly workshops online for clarinetists and teachers. Like other musicians, this situation has given her the ability to join other professional musicians and teachers in their online studio classes as well as masterclasses being presented from around the world.

“It is fun being able to share my insight and knowledge with other teachers’ students as well as be able to continue to learn from my colleagues and gracious legends,” said Bickford.

Bozeman Symphony principal trumpet Sarah Stoneback has had a similar COVID-19 experience. As Montana State University’s trumpet professor all her classes have moved online, including a very successful virtual “MSU trumpet hangout” with guests from all over the world.

“It’s really gone beyond the brick and mortar of MSU and my students have been able to connect and be a part of a larger event on a weekly basis,” said Stoneback. “One of my goals is that the students I get to work with are feeling connected and seen and I think that’s the most important thing when you are doing online instruction.”

In the coming weeks, the Symphony has plans to host additional virtual events and will launch a new podcast series featuring musicians and friends of the Bozeman Symphony called “Tuning In to the Orchestra.” The Livestream House Concert Tour will be available on the Symphony’s website with access provided to current ticket holders for the canceled performances scheduled to take place at the Willson Auditorium in May. Additional access will be given to donors who participate as part of GiveBig Gallatin Valley and to individuals working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

If you are a frontline worker looking for access to the performance, please contact the Bozeman Symphony. For individuals looking to purchase tickets to the event, tickets starting at $5.00 are available online at bozemansymphony.org. For questions regarding the house concert tour, please contact the Bozeman Symphony at 406-585-9774 or info@bozemansymphony.org.