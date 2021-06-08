Bozeman’s beloved Sweet Pea Festival gets go-ahead

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 6/8/21

Since 1978, the Sweet Pea Festival in Bozeman has been drawing Montanans from all over the state to celebrate the arts. After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the festival has been given the green light to proceed this year with it’s variety of weeklong events that range from sidewalk chalk art to Bite of Bozeman to Music on Main, all rounded off with three days of art, concerts and activities in Lindley Park. Usually, the event sees about 15,000 people per year. This year, according to Executive Director Kris Olenicki, they will limit wristband sales to about 11,000 and will need to be purchased in advance.