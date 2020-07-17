Bozeman’s HRDC secures quarantine housing

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/17/20

Gallatin City-County Health Department and the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) got approval on Tuesday to use the Rodeway Inn building on Wheat Drive in Bozeman as a place to isolate individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. Through funding made possible by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), HRDC are able to reserve 10 rooms per day in the former hotel for those who are unable to quarantine in their own home, or those still awaiting test results. Additionally, the hotel will be used as an overflow location for the organization’s winter emergency housing, which typically opens in November. “It’s a public health concern when there are people in the community who don’t have a clean, safe place to stay,” said HRDC CEO and president Heather Grenier.