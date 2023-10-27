Bridge work to close Green Bridge in Gallatin Canyon

EBS STAFF

Deer Creek Bridge, known locally as Green Bridge, will be closed to vehicle traffic from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 for bridge testing. The area will still be open for foot traffic and people can park further north to reach the trailhead.

The bridge spans the Gallatin River and accesses the popular Deer Creek Trailhead and Deer Creek Trail #481. It was placed in its current location in 1970. According to an Oct. 26 press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest, the structure is due for repairs because of its age and condition.

The project will collect information on foundation requirements for new construction, with the bridge expected to be replaced in the summer of 2025.

“We understand that the Deer Creek bridge is an important and beloved local symbol,” stated Corey Lewellen, Bozeman district ranger, in the release. “The replacement is necessary and we look forward to a newly engineered bridge that addresses safety concerns and resource protection while keeping the historic legacy of the Green Bridge in mind.”