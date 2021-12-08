Bridger Bowl Delayed Opening

BRIDGER BOWL

BOZEMAN – Bridger Bowl will have a delayed opening due to lack of snow and unsafe conditions. Management will reassess at the beginning of next week in hopes for a Dec. 17 opening.

Uphill travel is allowed for the time being. Skiers and snowboarders should stay clear of ski area vehicles and snow making equipment. Also they should be aware that hazardous conditions exist.

There will be limited services available at the mountain this Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lifts are NOT spinning.

Pass Office

Retail Store

Rental Shop

Snowsports Office

Please tell the community to PRAY FOR SNOW!

For more information, visit bridgerbowl.com