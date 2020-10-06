Bridger Bowl releases reservation plan to limit skiers

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 10/6/20

Bridger Bowl Ski Area last week announced its plan to open Dec. 4, weather permitting. The ski area is also implementing a reservation system this season in order to better control the number of skiers visiting the mountain on a single day. An operations update letter released Oct. 2 states, “Bridger will specify each group a percentage portion of the daily reservations available based on past indices. This number can and will vary depending on the day, week, month and be subject to re-distribution at any time.” Using RFID-equipped ski passes, individuals and families will be able to make reservations on their allotted days based on their ID number. Proof of a skier’s reservation will be required in order to park in the parking lot for the day. The letter stated that more details are forthcoming before the full refund date of Nov. 20. In addition, face covering will be required in lift lines, which will be spread out to ensure social distancing. Food at the lodges will be grab-and-go style and snow school class sizes will be limited.