Bridger Bowl ski passes get a facelift

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/22/20

Skiers can now hit the slopes faster. Bridger Bowl Ski Area has implemented Radio Frequency Identification cards, known as RFID cards, that are reloadable, reusable and can can process most services on the mountain including season passes, lift tickets, snowsports programs and rentals. For the first time, Bridger Bowl is also offering payment plans for all season passes with automatic monthly payments. Due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 impacts this upcoming ski season, the resort is also implementing a Bridger Bowl COVID-19 Commitment Program, which allows a passholder to cancel their season pass any time for a full refund, with a $20 processing fee, up until Nov. 15. “The health and well-being of our guests and staff is of upmost importance and we will do whatever we can to have as normal a ski season as possible,” said General Manager Bob Petitt.