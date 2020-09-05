Bridger Canyon residents evacuated as a result of Bridger Foothills Fire

By Brandon Walker EBS STAFF

UPDATED SEPT. 5 4:30 P.M.

BOZEMAN – In response to the Bridger Foothills Fire as of 3:45 p.m. the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office announced that they are evacuating residents who live within Bridger Canyon as the fire rages on.

The sheriff’s office alerted area residents to the possibility of an evacuation as early as the evening of Sept. 4.

Portions of Highway 86 remain closed to any travelers other than residents. The closure encompasses the intersection of Story Mill Road and Bridger Canyon Road all the way to the Bridger Canyon Road intersection with Sedan Road.

“All of the Bridger’s roads and trails and all of the Bangtail’s roads and trails are closed effective immediately on National Forest system lands,” said Bridger Foothills Fire public information officer Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan.

Additionally, a Federal Management Assistance Grant, funded by FEMA, has been allocated to help with the expenses that accompany combatting the fire. Gov. Steve Bullock recently announced the funding in a press release.

“Montana’s Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) submitted the request for firefighting assistance for the Bridger Foothills Fire. The FMAG makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs,” the press release states. “Eligible costs include materials and supplies, mobilization and demobilization, equipment use, and expenses for field camps. Additionally, each FMAG is eligible for over $450,000 in federal mitigation funding.”

The last official update of the fire at 8:30 a.m. this morning categorized it as 0 percent contained, covering roughly 400 acres, with 110 firefighting personnel responding to the scene. The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

“It’s pretty rapidly moving, rapidly evolving,” Leuschen-Lonergan said of the Bridger Foothills Fire.

One type one handcrew has been ordered to assist with the fire and is currently on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story. EBS will provide updates as information becomes available.