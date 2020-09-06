Bridger Canyon temporarily opening to residents Monday

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

BOZEMAN – Evacuated Bridger Canyon residents will be temporarily allowed to return to their residences on Monday, Sept. 7 between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Residents must be prepared to check in with law enforcement by providing their names, addresses, phone numbers and ID. They must also show verification of residence, such as a piece of mail or vehicle registration.

They may drive to their residences to check on their homes and grab belongings, but must be out of the area by noon. They may only drive directly to and from their residences and no where else in the area.

Residents must then check out with law enforcement upon leaving the area. The evacuation order remains in place.

To return to their homes, residents must use the access point closest to their home in order to minimize traffic as much as possible. Please drive carefully while in the area and stay out of the way of emergency vehicles. Visibility is poor due to the smoke, and there are numerous road obstacles, including debris and livestock.

We are taking advantage of the cool weather on Monday. However, the weather for the rest of the week may not allow us this opportunity.