Bridger Foothills Fire relief and support day

BOZEMAN – In hopes of addressing the various needs of those directly impacted by the Bridger Foothills Fire, the Southwest Montana COAD, in coordination with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Gallatin County Emergency Management and the Custer Gallatin National Forest, is hosting an in-person event, providing a one-stop location where people impacted by the fire can meet directly with representatives of organizations who are ready to help with recovery. Those offering services will have tables set up with information and resources for those in need.

Organizers are very aware of the precautions they need to take to avoid the spread of COVID-19. All those present will be required to wear an appropriate mask. Every opportunity to maintain social distance will be taken advantage of. Cleaning and sanitizing products will be present and used excessively. Additionally, a variety of PPE will be made available to everyone. Organizers are working closely with the Gallatin City-County Health Department to ensure this is a safe venue for all.

Please note that this event is not a place for donations to be dropped off. This is strictly an event for those who have been impacted. Please see below for options for providing donations to those impacted.

If you are an organization who is interested in hosting a table at this event, please contact Kevin Larsen with Gallatin County Emergency Management at 406-548-0117 or kevin@readygallatin.com

When: Wednesday, Sept. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Haynes Pavilion, Gallatin County Fairgrounds

Participating organizations:

The Salvation Army

American Red Cross

Greater Gallatin United Way

LOVE, Inc.

HRDC

Community Health Partners

Child Care Connections

HELP Center 2-1-1

Buffalo Restoration

Western Montana Mental Health

Hilton Garden Inn

YMCA

Bozeman School District

For community members looking to help those impacted:

For monetary donations to the Bridger Foothills Fire Relief Fund: greatergallatinunitedway.org

For gift card donations, contact the American Red Cross of Montana, or the Salvation Army located at 32 S. Rouse Ave.

To volunteer: volunteermt.org

Any other questions, call 2-1-1.