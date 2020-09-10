Bridger Foothills Fire at 52 percent containment

ROCKY MOUNTAIN INCIDENT COMMAND TEAM

BOZEMAN – Cool nighttime temperatures and recent precipitation have limited the spread of the Bridger Foothills Fire. After more accurate satellite mapping, the acreage increased to 8,224 acres and containment increased to 52 percent. The south side of the fire, a large portion of the east side and the large spot east of the fire are all contained.

Division A crews will continue to secure the fire’s edge along the southwest side to the north, division D crews will continue building direct handline on west side and division Y and the Structure Group will continue working the east side along the Hwy 86 corridor. In Division H (east and north side of the fire), crews continue hot-spotting, cold-trailing, and building handline. On the north side, crews will continue to build hand and dozer lines. A timber taskforce is establishing a fuel break in heavily timbered areas directly north of the fire.

Fire behavior will be limited today but may see an increase through Friday and Saturday as fuels dry out. Additional smoke may pop up and become visible today with the rise in temperature and drop in humidity.

Bridger Canyon Drive from Boylan Road to Brackett Creek Road remains closed to the public, including bikers and runners. Effective today at 10 a.m., the entire Bridger Canyon Road will be open for residents only. Residents should stay off the roads from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., to allow for fire crews to travel the roads.

Gallatin County, Montana DNRC, Custer Gallatin National Forest and the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team continue their strong partnership in suppressing this wildfire and assisting residents affected by the fire.