Bridger Foothills Fire raging near “M” trail

By Brandon Walker EBS STAFF

BOZEMAN – A wildfire started near Bozeman in the Bridger Mountains on Friday afternoon. The Bridger Foothills Fire was first reported at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 4. By 5:45 p.m., flames had engulfed roughly 80 acres and was actively burning in timber, but the cause of the burn remains unknown.

“Right now it’s really active, particularly on the … southeast face of the Bridger Foothills,” said Custer Gallatin National Forest public affairs officer Marna Daley.

At least eight aircraft are combatting the fire, aided by firefighters on the ground. Air crews are dropping both water and fire retardant to slow the spread, while first responders cleared the area and ensured that no recreationists remained on the scene.

“There’s about four helicopters working the fire,” Daley said. “Four airtankers working the fire of different sizes … There’s large airtankers as well as single engine airtankers,” Daley said.

The fire began approximately two-and-a-half miles from the Bridger Foothills trail. The “M” and Sypes Canyon trailheads are both closed to the public and Bridger Canyon Road was closed to the intersection with Jackson Creek Road.

West Yellowstone Smokejumper Mark Duffy is serving as incident commander for the Bridger Foothills Fire.