Brief: Small fires in Big Sky, Storm Castle Area, Yellowstone

National park reports HIGH fire danger over the weekend

EBS STAFF

The Big Sky Fire Department announced on July 30 in a Facebook post that on July 27 and 28 the department had responded to two fires, both caused by lightning.

The first fire was in the Karst area of the Gallatin Canyon. Crews extinguished the fire quickly. The second was a single tree in the Spanish Peaks area in a residential neighborhood. The large tree continued burning on the inside after crews put out the visible fire, so a sawyer from the United States Forest Service took down the large tree.

The post emphasized that vegetation will burn in hot temperatures. “Don’t let the green grass fool you,” it read. In the post, the department also noted that Custer Gallatin National Forest put out two fires in the Storm Castle area.

Yellowstone National Park also discovered a small fire on Friday, likely caused by lightning on July 25. In the news release, the park said crews are working to extinguish the fire that is 0.5 acres in size located 5.5 miles south of the park’s Northeast entrance and .5 miles east of the Lamar River Trail in Lamar Valley. As of July 31, the fire danger in Yellowstone is currently set to “HIGH”.