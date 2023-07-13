Briefs from the region: Forecast update shows no northern lights tonight besides minimal activity, July 13

A forecast early this week falsely projected a northern light show that could be seen in 17 U.S. states on Thursday night, July 13. Unfortunately, that forecast was based on long-term data and was updated by more up-to-date data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s research, according to The Associated Press. Instead, northern light activity is projected in areas of Alaska and Canada. Montana may see some activity but it will only appear as a faint curtain of green on the horizon, Maddie Burakoff at The Associated Press reports.