BSCO summer programming revisions

BIG SKY COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION

BIG SKY – The Big Sky Community Organization (BSCO) has been working hard to adjust their programming to comply with the Governor’s orders while continuing to keep the health and safety of their employees, participants, and community a top priority. While their programs may look different this year, the BSCO is thrilled to continue offering opportunities for the community to connect and recreate this summer both in person and virtually through the maintenance of the community programs calendar. For more information on any of the programs listed below, please contact registration@bscomt.org. All BSCO summer program registrations will open on Wednesday, May 27 in addition to park reservations for any dates reserved on or after June 1.

Camp Big Sky

Camp Big Sky registration opens Wednesday, May 27 at 9 a.m. for children entering first through eighthgrades. You can register online through the BSCO website or call the office at 406-993-2112 for more information. In response to COVID-19, the following protocols have been implemented and reflect the best practices suggested by the American Camp Association, Centers for Disease Control and Gallatin County Health Department.

Reduced hours from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures

Decreased group sizes

Reduced off-site field trips

Outdoor check-in and check-out procedures

Pre-screening, initial screening and ongoing screening of all camp staff and camper families

Increased frequency of hand-washing and sanitizing

Creative programming aimed at reducing the amount of physical contact and shared equipment

Limited visitors

At this time, Camp Big Sky is available for residents only as an essential service for the community’s workforce. Campers must be enrolled in the 2020 fall semester at either Big Sky School District #72 or the Big Sky Discovery Academy. Please note that this is subject to change. A public announcement will be made in the event Camp Big Sky has the capacity to safely accommodate enrollment for non-residents.

Adult Softball League

Are you ready to play ball? Email registration@bscomt.org or visit our website on Wednesday, May 27 to complete the Team Registration Form. Take note of the important dates listed below:

June 5: Team Registration forms due

June 18 @ 5:30 p.m.: Mandatory team managers meeting

June 22-July 3: Field reservations for team practices

July 6: League start date!

Team registration fees have been reduced to $400 per team given the shortened season. Games will be Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings. Only two (instead of four) games will take place per evening and the dugouts will be limited to 15 players per team.

Hike Big Sky

Join the BSCO and Visit Big Sky on our Wednesday morning hiking series this July and August. The location changes each week to experience a new hike in the Big Sky area and features a fun

topic. Pre-registration will be required this year through the BSCO website and opens on May 27. See the program details below: Wednesdays at 9 a.m.

July 1: Uplands

July 8: Hummocks

July 15: Health & Wellness Event at the Big Sky Community Park

July 22: Beehive Basin

July 29: Photography at Ousel Falls

August 5: Ousel Falls to 1st Yellow Mule

August 12: Historic Crail Ranch, Crail Trail

August 19: Town to Trails Race Prep (Uplands and Hummocks)

Historic Crail Ranch Museum

The Historic Crail Ranch (HCR) is preserved as a homestead museum. The HCR will be offering guided tours on Saturdays and Sundays from 12-3 p.m. beginning Saturday, July 4 through September. The Crail Ranch grounds are open during daylight hours for walking tours, picnicking or connecting onto our trail system via the Crail Ranch Trail.