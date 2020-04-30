BSCO summer programs preparing to commence

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Big Sky Community Organization sponsored summer programs are anticipated to commence, although some changes and restrictions may be made in order to comply with reopening regulations. BSCO programs include Camp Big Sky, Hike Big Sky, the Historic Crail Ranch, the co-ed softball league, and any park reservations.

Registration for all BSCO programming will not be made available until the state has progressed to Phase 2 of the reopening plan, which accommodates for larger gatherings. All park reservations that are anticipated to draw more than 50 people are being reviewed by BSCO at this time.

“We are planning to start operating whenever the restrictions are lifted that allow us to operate in groups of up to 50 people, which is Phase 2 and according to the mandate restrictions—whatever those may be,” said BSCO program manager Mackenzie Johnson. “We’re also looking at policies and procedures to put in place for the safety of our community and we’re consulting regional parks and recreation organizations as well to see what conversations they’re having.”

Adjustments may be made to all programs to address the health and safety of the community. Johnson shared possible changes being discussed for the softball league, including limiting dugout occupancy, only holding two contests per night as opposed to the usual four and shortening the length of the season.

BSCO understands the importance of their programming to the community and is working to continue providing for Big Sky. “We will definitely operate Camp Big Sky, whenever we are able to. We know that that is the local care for our workforce here in Big Sky,” Johnson said. “…Rest assured, camp will happen this summer in whatever capacity, within whatever restrictions, we can make it happen to provide that care for those families.”

Anyone interested in creating or joining a softball team can contact mackenzie@bscomt.org