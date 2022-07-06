BSCO to host community potluck dinners 

By Leonora Willett EDITORIAL ASSISTANT

BIG SKY ­– Big Sky Community Organization is hosting a community potluck dinner before the next Music in the Mountains on July 7. The event begins at 5 p.m. at BASE and will continue until the concert begins.

Whitney Montgomery, CEO of BSCO, said he wants to create an informal event open to the entire community where people can mingle while breaking bread.

“I want people to feel comfortable,” Montgomery said. “[BSCO] is a safe environment in which to meet new people and broaden connections within town.”

BSCO aims to provide a meaningful time of fellowship within the community, he added.

An RSVP is not required but encouraged, and those unable to bring food are also welcome. Attendees are asked to bring beverages, shareable foods and serving utensils. Paper products will be provided. The event will take place rain or shine.

There will be two more potluck dinners on Aug. 4 and Sept. 1 and the hope, Montgomery says, is to make this a community tradition.

“If this is really successful, [BSCO will] continue doing either potluck dinners or something similar in the future” he said.

Joining BSCO as hosts are the Gallatin Canyon Women’s Club, All Saints in Big Sky as well as the Big Sky Community Food Bank to help put on the event.

For questions and to RSVP, contact base@bsco.org.