BSRAD to consider $9M in resort tax applications

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – The Big Sky Resort Area District board will hold meetings on June 7 and 10 to review applications for resort tax funding and announce final awards.

After implementing a biannual allocation process in 2020 to adjust to pandemic-affected economic conditions, the board will return to a single allocation this year, responding to the $9.2 million in total requests made by 26 organizations to fund 49 projects.

Collections from April are still being counted, but BSRAD Executive Director Daniel Bierschwale said the district estimates to have between $6 and $7 million available for appropriations.

The Big Sky community voted to impose a 3-percent resort tax, which took effect in 1992, to address pressure that growth was placing on local infrastructure and services. According to the district’s website, more than $70 million has been “collected and invested strategically in the community of Big Sky” since 1993.

BSRAD will accept public comment on applications until the June 7 and 10 review meetings. Find applications on resorttax.org and comment can be submitted to info@resorttax.org.