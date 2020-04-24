BSSD to maintain online format

Continuing virtual learning for remainder of school year

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – The Big Sky School District School Board held a special board meeting on April 24 to address the option of returning to a traditional learning format in the coming weeks. The school board voted unanimously to continue utilizing the online learning format they implemented on March 18 for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

The meeting spurred from Gov. Steve Bullock’s phased reopening plan, which allows individual school districts to determine if they would like to return to a traditional school setting on May 7.

Commencement plans for the graduating class of 2020 was the other topic of discussion at the April 24 meeting. The school board plans to compile various options that could allow graduation to commence and to address restrictions and scenarios that may arise regarding the May 23 graduation date.

Currently, BSSD anticipates returning to a traditional learning environment for the 2020-2021 school year.