BSSD’s teacher housing projects calls on volunteers

By Mira Brody EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – The sound of hammers and a table saw rang out in the otherwise crisp, quiet spring morning at the Big Sky School District teacher housing project site where 12 volunteers from Habitat for Humanity International, AmeriCorps, Suffolk Construction and Lone Mountain Land Company worked. From April 19-23, the crew has been finishing the outside features of the second housing unit, and will move to the interior with the help of the community.

On Saturday, May 20, Habitat for Humanity and BSSD are asking for community volunteers to help out with some interior finishes on the units. All tools, protective gear and even snacks will be provided, according to David Magistrelli, executive director Habitat for Humanity of Gallatin Valley.

PHOTO BY MIRA BRODY

“What we would like to have is to invite the community down to help out with anything we have left at that point,” Magistrelli said. “My anticipation is the mudding and taping, maybe some touch-up trim that needs to be done, but it would be items that the community could easily handle.”

Right now, volunteers are getting a start on interior drywall, mudding, taping, trim finish and flooring. They hope to open the units to BSSD teachers by mid-June.

The project was first conceived in October 2018 at a local realtor association meeting when BSSD Superintendent Dustin Shipman and Business Manager Corky Miller attended a presentation by Habitat for Humanity of Gallatin Valley. They knew that with Big Sky’s high cost of living, a housing project would ensure teachers could live locally, within walking distance to the school.

When finished, the two triplex housing units will have capacity for a total of 12 individuals within six, 1,000-square-foot units comprised of two bedrooms each, with a garage. John Hannahs, the school’s athletic director, has already made unit A his home. Magistrelli says the pandemic slowed Habitat’s ability to bring in additional volunteers over the last year, but is optimistic about the coming months.

“With the weather cooperating, come on out, help us out and have a good time!” Magistrelli said.

Those interested in volunteering on May 20 can contact Drew at volunteer@habitatbozeman.org for more information.