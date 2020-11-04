BSSHA & BSCO announce rink schedule and programming for winter season

BIG SKY COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION AND BIG SKY SKATING & HOCKEY ASSOCIATION

BIG SKY – The Big Sky Skating & Hockey Association and Big Sky Community Organization have announced the schedule and programming for the ice rink this winter. The rink will be open from Dec. 1 – March 21, 2021 with a variety of programs for kids and adults. The rink will be located in the same area as in the past, but access will now be through the north side while construction continues on BASE. Parking will be in the lot behind the Lone Peak Movie Theater.

Schedule

Monday

12pm – 5:00pm Open Skating

5:30pm – 7:00pm Kids Hockey Clinic (Dec. 7 – March 18)

7:00pm – 11:00pm Open Skate

Tuesday

12:00pm – 5:00pm Open Skate

5:30pm – 9:00pm 3 on 3 Hockey League (Dec. 8 – March 9)

9:00pm – 11:00pm Open Skate

Wednesday

12:00pm – 5:00pm Open Skate

5:30pm – 6:30pm Kids Hockey Clinic (Dec. 9 – March 17)

6:30pm – 11:00pm Open Skate

Thursday

12:00pm – 5:00pm Open Skate

5:30pm – 7:00pm Kids Hockey Clinic (Dec. 7 – March 18)

7:30pm – 9:00pm Drop in Hockey

9:00pm – 11:00pm Open Skate

Friday

12:00pm – 4:00pm Open Skate

5:30pm – 11:00pm Curling (Jan. 8 – March 20)

Saturday

12:00pm – 11:00pm Open Skating

Sunday

12:00pm – 5:30pm Open Skating

6:00pm – 9:30 pm Broomball (Dec. 13 – March 21)

Anyone interested in the kids hockey league, or getting a team together for the 3 on 3 hockey, curling or broomball leagues, please email bigskyice@gmail.com Spots are filling up, act soon.