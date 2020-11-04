Connect with us

BSSHA & BSCO announce rink schedule and programming for winter season

3 hours ago

BIG SKY COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION AND BIG SKY SKATING & HOCKEY ASSOCIATION

BIG SKY – The Big Sky Skating & Hockey Association and Big Sky Community Organization have announced the schedule and programming for the ice rink this winter. The rink will be open from Dec. 1 – March 21, 2021 with a variety of programs for kids and adults. The rink will be located in the same area as in the past, but access will now be through the north side while construction continues on BASE. Parking will be in the lot behind the Lone Peak Movie Theater.  

Schedule 

Monday

  • 12pm – 5:00pm    Open Skating
  • 5:30pm – 7:00pm Kids Hockey Clinic (Dec. 7 – March 18)
  • 7:00pm – 11:00pm        Open Skate 

Tuesday

  • 12:00pm – 5:00pm        Open Skate
  • 5:30pm – 9:00pm 3 on 3 Hockey League (Dec. 8 – March 9)
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm        Open Skate

Wednesday

  • 12:00pm – 5:00pm        Open Skate
  • 5:30pm – 6:30pm Kids Hockey Clinic (Dec. 9 – March 17)
  • 6:30pm – 11:00pm        Open Skate

Thursday

  • 12:00pm – 5:00pm        Open Skate
  • 5:30pm – 7:00pm Kids Hockey Clinic (Dec. 7 – March 18)
  • 7:30pm – 9:00pm Drop in Hockey
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm        Open Skate

Friday

  • 12:00pm – 4:00pm        Open Skate
  • 5:30pm – 11:00pm        Curling (Jan. 8 – March 20)

Saturday

  • 12:00pm – 11:00pm      Open Skating

Sunday

  • 12:00pm – 5:30pm        Open Skating 
  • 6:00pm – 9:30 pm         Broomball (Dec. 13 – March 21)

Anyone interested in the kids hockey league, or getting a team together for the 3 on 3 hockey, curling or broomball leagues, please email bigskyice@gmail.com  Spots are filling up, act soon.

